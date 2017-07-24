Rogers Communications launches connected car offering

The Canadian telco’s connected car offering is built by Chinese vendor ZTE

Canadian communications firm Rogers Communications has launched a connected car product in the local market. Built by Chinese vendor ZTE and powered by Mojio’s open platform for connected cars, the Rogers Smart Drive device is compatible with most vehicles built after 1996 and simply plugs into the car’s On Board Diagnostic (OBD-II) port.

“Consumers are looking for more ways to stay connected wherever they are. Of the 24 million cars on Canada’s roads today, over three-quarters don’t have Wi-Fi or any connectivity features,” said Leroy Williams, vice president, Rogers Communications. “We’re excited to be the first carrier to introduce this kind of device to Canadians. Now, families can have peace of mind about their car maintenance and safety and can connect to the things and people they love worry-free.”

With this new connected car device, Rogers Communications’s Share Everything customers can track their car’s location and set alerts to monitor vehicle speed, turn their car into a Wi-Fi hotspot and diagnose car trouble, get maintenance reminders, and be alerted of disturbances.

“Now, customers can access information about their car and family member location right at their fingertips no matter where they are. By simply checking the Rogers Smart Drive app, they can know their elderly parent is getting safely to the grocery store or why the ‘check engine’ light turned on,” Williams said.

Rogers Communications provides wireless telephony, cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses across Canada.

FET launches IoT-based tracking system in Taiwan

In related news, Taiwanese telecoms operator Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has launched a position tracking service, dubbed BoBee, targeting the elderly, children groups as well as the pet market, Taiwanese press reported.

The new tracking service utilizes dual positioning functionality available within FET’s 4G networks and GPS technology.

Using a 4G-enabled tracking device, users can track the position of a missing object by activating built-in apps or GPS functionality of the device.

