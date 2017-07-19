Comcast to launch enterprise IoT service in 12 U.S. markets

Comcast’s enterprise IoT service was initially launched in October 2016 in Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay Area

Comcast announced plans to expand its enterprise internet of things (IoT) service, dubbed machineQ, to 12 major U.S. markets. MachineQ is an enterprise IoT network service and platform that uses low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology based on the LoRaWAN protocol to build and deploy solutions for businesses and municipal organizations.

Comcast said the enterprise IoT service is rolling out in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

“We believe that Comcast has a unique opportunity to leverage our existing network assets and Semtech’s LoRa technology, to fuel IoT innovation with disruptive new business models and smarter cities,” said Alex Khorram, general manager of machineQ. “We’ve seen excitement about a Comcast solution that is opening a whole new world of use cases that were previously not commercially viable due to the cost of connectivity and end devices, limited battery life, and inability to get coverage.”

As a part of the machineQ service, Comcast is working with its commercial partners to enable businesses and cities to gather, transmit, and analyze data about the operation of connected devices distributed throughout their locations.

The operator said the enterprise IoT service will allow organizations using the service, organizations will be able to use data collected from their IoT devices, learn from it, and make data-based decisions to improve services.

Comcast had initially announced the IoT service in October 2016 as trials in Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay Area, and expanded to Chicago in November.

Comcast also said it has seen interest in machineQ from a wide range of industries, including healthcare (patient monitoring, laboratory sciences tracking), public utilities (remote utility metering), automotive (asset tracking, telemetry), and smart cities (outdoor lighting, waste management, utility grid monitoring).

