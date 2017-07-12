AT&T data centers report performance boost with new chip

Carrier says Intel’s new Xeon platform cuts server count

Intel has launched a new data center solution that the chipmaker says can support up to 5 times more transactions per second than systems created just four years ago. The company is trumpeting “the biggest data center advancement in the industry in a decade,” and named AT&T as one of its first customers.

“AT&T is already running production traffic and has seen a major performance improvement using 25% fewer servers per cluster,” said Intel data center marketing VP Lisa Spelman in a blog post.

Intel said the new Xeon platform provides a 65% increase in performance versus its predecessor chip. The new architecture is meant for real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high-performance computing.

AT&T’s data centers support the carrier’s own networks as well as the applications of AT&T’s cloud service customers. Data center traffic is expected to explode with the internet of things, as millions of connected devices send data to cloud-based analytics engines.

“Data center and network infrastructure is undergoing massive transformations to support emerging use cases like precision medicine, artificial intelligence and agile network services paving the path to 5G,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Intel data center group.

For Intel, the data center is just one part of the company’s IoT game plan. Intel also makes solutions for IoT gateways and even for IoT endpoints. The company recently discontinued several of its IoT development boards, but continues to produce a module called Curie, which is part of the popular Arduino 101 development board.

