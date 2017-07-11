When it comes to connecting millions of low-cost remote devices to the internet, many mobile network operators find themselves in uncharted territory. Ericsson is hoping to offer some guidance by extending its managed network services business to the internet of things. The company describes its offering as network services for massive IoT over LTE RAN.

Ericsson has developed software to support the three cellular standards for low-power wide area connectivity: LTE Category M1, narrowband IoT, and EC-GSM-IoT. Now it is offering to help operators deploy this network software and to manage IoT networks on their behalf.

Ericsson is encouraging mobile network operators to prepare for billions of connected devices by creating network plans that incorporate support for massive IoT. The specific solutions Ericsson is offering include its comprehensive domain manager and its evolved packet core solution, as well as unified data management and network design and optimization.

Managed network services has been a core part of Ericsson’s business for many years. The company manages mobile networks worldwide, and at times it has claimed to manage more mobile network subscribers than any other company on Earth.

Ericsson has also been very active in supporting mobile network operators as they implement IoT solutions. Japan’s SoftBank plans to use Ericsson’s evolved packet core, and China Telecom has launched an IoT open platform in partnership with Ericsson. In the U.S., Ericsson is supporting Verizon Wireless in its addition of voice to its IoT network, and has deployed smart city sensors for AT&T in Dallas.

