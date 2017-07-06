Nokia and Xiaomi partnering on IoT and AI

The collaboration between the two firms also includes a multi-year patent agreement apart from IoT cooperation

Finnish vendor Nokia and Chinese company Xiaomi have signed a business collaboration agreement and a multi-year patent agreement, including a cross license to each company’s cellular standard essential patents, and work together on IoT, artificial intelligence and data center-related technologies.

The Chinese company also acquired patent assets from Nokia as part of the transaction.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, both companies announced plans to explore opportunities to cooperate in areas such as internet of things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI).

“In addition to welcoming such a prominent global technology company to our family of patent licensees, we look forward to working together on a wide range of strategic projects,” said Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia.

Nokia and Xiaomi will also work together on optical transport solutions for datacenter interconnect, IP Routing based on Nokia’s newly announced FP4 network processor, and a data center fabric solution.

With presence in over 30 countries and regions, Xiaomi focuses on smartphone manufacturing as well as in the internet of things space. The Mi Ecosystem IoT platform has crossed 60 million connected devices, and there are now over 8 million daily active connected devices on the Mi Ecosystem platform.

“Xiaomi is committed to building sustainable, long-term partnerships with global technology leaders. Our collaboration with Nokia will enable us to tap on its leadership in building large, high performance networks and formidable strength in software and services, as we seek to create even more remarkable products and services that deliver the best user experience to our Mi fans worldwide,” said Lei Jun, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi.

Cyent partners with Kii for smart city deployments

In related news, Cyient, an Indian provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management solutions, announced that it has signed an agreement with Kii Corporation, an internet of things (IoT) solutions enablement platform provider, to explore business opportunities for the deployment smart city initiatives.

Through this agreement, Cyient and Kii have decided to jointly pursue business opportunities globally. The partnership will combine Cyient’s expertise and geospatial capabilities with Kii’s IoT platform to develop connected solutions through smart devices and applications. Under the terms of the agreement, Cyient will also provide Kii with project delivery and implementation services.

