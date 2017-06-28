Orange expands enterprise IoT partnership with China Telecom

The new deal will allow the two companies to serve enterprise IoT customers in Asia, Europe and Africa

SHANGHAI–China Telecom and Orange Business Services announced they have expanded their strategic partnership in the enterprise IoT space. Under the terms of the new cooperation agreement, which was announced at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, both companies will serve their respective enterprise customers in Asia, Europe and Africa.

Multinational customers of China Telecom and Orange will be able to deploy enterprise IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services across each other’s networks. China Telecom’s enterprise customers with outbound IoT business can deploy their assets and offerings on the Orange networks in Europe and Africa. Similarly, Orange global enterprise customers can offer services through China Telecom’s IoT network resources.

China Telecom and Orange said they will cooperate both commercially and technically to create new service models that support global IoT opportunities. Both companies also agree to jointly explore the potential of enhancing existing IoT capabilities and the application of new technologies such as mobile IoT globally.

“China is one of the fastest growing markets for IoT applications. China Telecom is working closely with Orange to push for the building of an innovative and advanced IoT solution to capture global IoT opportunities,” Deng Xiao Feng, Managing Director of Global Business Department of China Telecom, said

“China Telecom together with Orange will address the increasing IoT demand, and we are excited to support our enterprise customers with the IoT Open Platform, leveraging each other’s strengths and capabilities,” the executive added.

“We are looking forward to creating together with China Telecom true business benefits around the global IoT projects of our respective customers. With this extended footprint in Asia, we further strengthen our IoT and data analytics offering, Datavenue, with enhanced global connectivity capabilities,” Karsten Selle, Vice President, Finance & Administration of Orange Mobile Enterprise, said.

