Vodafone uses the IoT for mobile diabetes management

U.K. telecom group Vodafone is working with Smart Meter LLC., a mobile health services provider for diabetes management, to bring accessibility to its customers around the world.

With this cooperation agreement, Vodafone’s customers will have access to Smart Meter’s iGlucose platform.

The iGlucose blood glucose meter wirelessly sends blood glucose readings and other information to a personal web portal via Vodafone’s global IoT network. In the web portal, the person with diabetes can access customized trend reports and digital logbooks that are automatically updated every time the person with diabetes tests.

“Managing diabetes is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week job, and often requires the support of a Circle of Care consisting of healthcare providers, payers and loved ones,” said Smart Meter CEO Cliff McIntosh. “The reliable and instantaneous two-way communication we can provide through an affordable platform is a real game-changer for people that are managing diabetes – they know they always have the support of others when needed.”

The iGlucose platform provides personalized accessibility between people with diabetes and their Circle of Care by automatically sending glucose readings via text message or email to family members or other designees.

Also, iGlucose allows healthcare providers to have access to patient data in real time via a web portal, so they can see which patients are low, out of control or not testing.

“Connected technologies are transforming healthcare, from providing better care to improving research and development. One area that I believe is ideally placed to benefit from this kind of technology is helping patients to fully commit to their treatment plans,” Vodafone Group’s Director of IoT Ivo Rook said.

Smart Meter is a medical device company and mHealth solutions provider focused on bringing device connectivity to their customers around the world.

