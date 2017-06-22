Verizon outlines IoT device design

Verizon senior manager for embedded IoT solutions Joe Cozzarelli outlined the architecture of IoT devices on an Enterprise IoT Insights webinar this week. He said that at the highest level, an IoT device will include processing power (microcontrollers or microprocessing units), a cellular or non-cellular radio communications link, a sensor to gather information, an actuator such as a switch or relay, and a power source. Cozzarelli then showed IoT device architecture at a more detailed level.

“There’s a lot that goes into building that connected device, but managing it after the fact is really where IoT becomes important in the sense that where those solutions are deployed, there’s most likely not going to be a person sitting next to them, so they have to be managed,” Cozzarelli said.

“We’ve introduced the idea of an IoT client that would sit on the application side, that would open up that side of the device to a whole set of solutions that we’re working on right now and road mapping — things like sensor data ingest and the ability to display that on ThingSpace are things that are coming within the next several months.”

ThingsSpace Manage is software that enables Verizon’s customers to manage their connected devices. Dashboards give users visibility into their assets on the Verizon network. There are three parts to Verizon’s ThingSpace platform: ThingSpace Develop, ThingSpace Manage, and ThingSpace Market.

