Microsoft and Ericsson look to boost enterprise IoT adoption

The two firms have unveiled a pre-integrated solution to simplify the launch of mobile network-based enterprise IoT services

U.S. software giant Microsoft and Swedish network infrastructure vendor Ericsson announced plans to expand collaboration in the internet of things space via a new enterprise IoT product integration meant to speed up the time it takes to launch mobile network-based IoT services.

Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator allows for deployment of enterprise IoT solutions using Azure, which connects them directly to the ecosystem of mobile operators using the connectivity management service delivered by the Ericsson Device Connection Platform (DCP), which is part of the Ericsson IoT Accelerator.

Ericsson IoT Accelerator is a cloud-based offering comprising platform services and product services for telecom operators and select industries, and provides a set of functionality offered as a service to enable agile creation and deployment of solutions for IoT.

The connectivity management service of the Ericsson IoT Accelerator allows telcos to design, launch and evolve managed IoT connectivity offerings towards enterprises requiring cellular connectivity. The service also provides enterprises with full control and automation capabilities to handle the connectivity for their IoT devices.

“The latest Ericsson Mobility Report reveals that the internet of things will surpass mobile phones as the largest category of connected devices in 2018. Today, enterprises are facing a major challenge of complexity in IoT deployment,” Niklas Heuveldop, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Technology and Emerging Business at Ericsson said. “By combining industry-leading innovation and ecosystems, our collaboration with Microsoft removes complexity and brings the possibilities of the IoT closer for enterprises everywhere.”

“Working together with Ericsson helps us delight our customers and partners by enabling more choices to control their cellular connected IoT devices,” Sam George, Microsoft Director of Azure IoT, at Microsoft Corporation said.

Water pump firm Grundfos is the first enterprise that has tested the pre-integrated offering from Ericsson and Microsoft to manage their smart, connected assets.

